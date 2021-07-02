Maria: CCP’s Official Document Reveals Its Bioweapon Plans

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6/27/2021 During her show on Fox News, Maria Bartiromo reveals that the CCP’s official submission to the UN Bioweapon Convention in 2011 actually discusses ethnic genetic bioweapons that can target certain racial groups, man-made pathogens, and the dangers of potential lab leaks.