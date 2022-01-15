40.5 Miles of Flat Water Found in Florida! Plus Epic Fe Song From Trey Clark [14.01.2022]

Is the earth round, and if so, how does water curve?Water can’t curve. There is no lab experiment or natural phenomena than can prove water curves due gravity.Someone have commented than you don’t see the curvature in a lake because is too small, this is wrong. You can do laser test over a body of water and prove by yourself if water indeed curves or not. Use a “Earth curvature calculator” from google and see if it matches your observations.Also, there is no a a single device capable of detect gravity and this is because the gravitational constant is a derivation of other forces. This constant comes from the cavendish experiment.Even more, gravity can’t explain the movement of the stars and how those keep the same orbit over and over. This is why dark matter was “created”, because the theory of gravity doesn’t apply to a bigger scale.So, water doesn’t curves. Water keeps a horizontal level at the surface and there is no such thing like “micro gravity” on the ISS, this will be disastrous for the entire structure and even worst for the people inside.Finally, you will be better doing your own experiments if you can; rather that believe in theories. Draw your own conclusions based on what you can see and prove following the scientific method.As JTolan Media1 says, "this is simply incredible." I have filmed Destin and Miramar Beach from Panama before, but never saw the Jetty Marker until sunset on a much cooler winter day. I filmed the sunset twice and both times the jetty became visible. I'd have to check the files to see the exact dates, but I believe it was December 22nd and 23rd. I will update this when I find out.Summary of footage:Elevation = approximately 80 feet above sea level.Distance to Jetty from resort = 40.5 miles.Total hidden = 582 feet.Ron Hagberg's channelRon Hagberg - 5 hours ago (edited)Amazing video, so glad I could help! This could possibly be one of the shortest objects anyone has ever seen from that far away, it definitely can't be explained away by refraction. Keep up the great work.2,239 Views jan 14, 2022FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS85.9K subscribers