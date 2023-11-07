SHE WILL BREAK YOUR HEART BRO

Questions from Listeners October 2023





Why is it that in pretty much all famous novels with child characters, the children are written as orphans?









Please elaborate on the duty of close personal friends in regard to your personal happiness. My consideration of the subject is derived from your narrative describing the dissolution of your first engagement from a relationship of seven years. My circumstance was similar in duration to what was and is an amazing person, yet nevertheless amicably divorced a few years later, totaling 13.





The inquiry surrounds a friend of 20 plus years whose marriage I was thanked for helping preserve after potential infidelity by his wife only a few years earlier, and was later dubbed godparents of their subsequent child, who nevertheless in reference to my divorce didn't have a single question regarding it until over a year and a half later, after distancing myself. Nor mentioned her name, and was the same friend I consulted as whether I should marry after expressing doubts regarding compatibility despite our genuine affection.





While I don't know if we should have married or divorced, and to be fair, believe him to be an otherwise decent person who wouldn't know either, what concerns me, however, is having people in my life that appear to lack equal or any concerns about important decisions in my life and their outcomes. Wherefore, it would be helpful if you could describe what philosophical standards underpinned your decision to eventually dissociate with those you've described as indifferent to your happiness.









Any advice for a W -2 employee who is transitioning to entrepreneurship while supporting a wife and two kids?









Do you have a favorite character from the Lord of the Rings books or films? If so, what do you find particularly compelling about this individual?









I have fallen for a woman who's incapable of loving and or feels herself to be unlovable. We have a history of three years of friendship, closeness, and memories, but even casual sexual intimacy during the first year that we stopped because the sex was making, too toxic? After this the friendship and closeness gradually developed into a very close relationship. Anyway, I'm hurting a lot and I feel like a victim of a broken person as I open my heart to her and it's met with coldness and no communication. Of course this is a lesson I still needed to learn from the neglect of my toxic mother in my early teens and I'm also dealing with this in therapy. But moving on, I already found a new circle of friends whom I care about and am planning an event where there will be awesome quality women with high potential for life partner. So my question is, how do you recognize women who do not have this issue of being unable to love or who feel like they're not worth loving? I suppose it's about them embracing reason, at least to some extent, trying to do something good in the world and about me being connected to my feelings to recoil from bad women. Do you have some additional advice?









How can you tell if you have truly changed as a person, morally speaking?









How do you get over the feeling of limerence? I met this attractive girl a few months ago at a friend's wedding. She gave me her social media and I didn't really think much about her until I started following her post and talking to her online. I was surprised at how many interests we had in common and similar childhood upbringings. Unfortunately she's dating someone but I still might find myself checking what she posts almost daily to find out what she's up to. How do I forget about this person?