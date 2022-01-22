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Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of 'Vaccine'! [21.01.2022]
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53 views • January 22, 2022
The 'Build Back Better' motto: If you can't beat them, kill them.
Greg Reese - 393,200 views · Jan 21, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com
Greg Reese - 393,200 views · Jan 21, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com
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