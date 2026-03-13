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The Future of AI Censorship | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Sean Morgan exposes a quiet but profound shift in how online speech is being controlled—not through removal, but through silent rewriting.


The gaming platform Roblox, used by tens of millions of children and teenagers, has deployed a new form of AI moderation. It doesn't just flag or block messages. It intercepts them, analyzes the tone, and rewrites them before they reach the recipient. A player types "hurry the f up." The other player sees "just hurry up, please." The original message never arrives. The sender never knows it was changed.


Roblox calls this "creating a more respectful environment." But the implications are staggering.


Moderation used to be visible. A post was removed. A message was blocked. You knew something had happened. Now the change can happen silently. The words you typed may not be the words people actually receive, and you may never realize it.


This is not just about a children's game. This is the laboratory for the future of communication. If this technology works on Roblox, where does it go next?



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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free speechtechnologyrobloxsean morganspeech controlai moderationmessage rewritingchildrens platform
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Privacy Policy