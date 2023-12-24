Jesus Word The Lord´s Prayer

The Lord´s prayer is a miracle to behold for the one that can see with the eye that can see the light of God. It is a great gift from our Lord Jesus Christ, an immense blessing. He who received all from Father. It is to clean, to welcome the Kingdom, it is to welcome him who is the Light, it is to get fed by God, to know His love, it is to praise Him that is forever, He who is Good, who is free from sin. When His children pray for His food, His food He will give us.

