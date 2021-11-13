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Weaponization of Coronavirus - When Nature is Conscripted to Harm - David Martin
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161 views • November 13, 2021
Weaponization of Coronavirus - When Nature is Conscripted to Harm
2021 NOV 5 David Marin, PhD, spoke at Weston Price's Wise Traditions Conference 2021
My Blog:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
2021 NOV 5 David Marin, PhD, spoke at Weston Price's Wise Traditions Conference 2021
My Blog:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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