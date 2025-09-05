Naomi Wolf: The Pfizer Papers disclosed at EU parliament

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pfizer jab is manufactured in communist China and is deliberate genocide. Pfizer knew that their CV19 injection would genocide their Jab victims. The Pfizer CV19 injection is the greatest crime in human history. Below, the full EU parliament hearing of 2,5 hours.
Full hearing:
"Dr. Naomi Wolf Brings The Pfizer Papers Findings to the European Parliament"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg6KDRq_XqA