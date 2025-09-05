BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Naomi Wolf: The Pfizer Papers disclosed at EU parliament
Fritjof Persson
174 views • 2 days ago

The Pfizer jab is manufactured in communist China and is deliberate genocide. Pfizer knew that their CV19 injection would genocide their Jab victims. The Pfizer CV19 injection is the greatest crime in human history. Below, the full EU parliament hearing of 2,5 hours.


Full hearing:

"Dr. Naomi Wolf Brings The Pfizer Papers Findings to the European Parliament"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg6KDRq_XqA

https://x.com/naomirwolf/status/1963263306640302323

naomi wolfthe pfizer papersdisclosed at eu parliament
