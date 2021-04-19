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IAF bombs Gaza over indiscriminate rocket-fire; U.S. satisfied by Iran talks - TV7 Israel News 19.04
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10 views • April 19, 2021
Today’s top stories 19.04.21;
1) Gazan Islamists launched a rocket toward Israel’s southern communities over the weekend – drawing an Israeli retaliatory response.
2) The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greek, Israel and the United Arab Emirates conclude a multilateral meeting – aimed at further deepening regional cooperation on multiple areas of joint interest.
3) U.S. President Joe Biden voices satisfaction that despite the latest developments the Islamic Republic of Iran remains engaged to try and revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.
1) Gazan Islamists launched a rocket toward Israel’s southern communities over the weekend – drawing an Israeli retaliatory response.
2) The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greek, Israel and the United Arab Emirates conclude a multilateral meeting – aimed at further deepening regional cooperation on multiple areas of joint interest.
3) U.S. President Joe Biden voices satisfaction that despite the latest developments the Islamic Republic of Iran remains engaged to try and revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.
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