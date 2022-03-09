Miles Guo: It is my sincere hope that the song “Chained Dream” serves as a wake up call to our fellow Chinese, so that they will abandon cowardice and stop being so apathetic

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3/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It is my sincere hope that the song “Chained Dream” serves as a wake up call to our fellow Chinese, so that they will abandon cowardice and stop being so apathetic; through music, we endeavor to promote world peace, and more importantly, to bring safety and dignity to Chinese women