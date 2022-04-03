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1013 Apollo Hoax Pt 2
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201 views • April 03, 2022
Call To Decision – Current Events and Bible Prophesy Study
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
All times Eastern
10:30 – 11:15 Prayer and Praise
11:15 – 11:30 Break
11:30 - 12:30 First Teaching Session (Usually Current Events)
~12:30 – 1:00 Break
~1:00 - 2:00 Second Session
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
All times Eastern
10:30 – 11:15 Prayer and Praise
11:15 – 11:30 Break
11:30 - 12:30 First Teaching Session (Usually Current Events)
~12:30 – 1:00 Break
~1:00 - 2:00 Second Session
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
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