Feed your fish from your scrubber

When RAIN scrubber growth gets thick, it requires very strong GEM5 lights to penetrate down to the attachment surface to keep the growth alive. This is why other scrubbers don't get thick... their lights are not strong enough. Feed the growth to your fish by using a clip or dropping the whole screen in...
http://algaescrubber.net/forums/showthread.php?3807-Feeding-scrubber-growth-to-your-fish