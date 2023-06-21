Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Renz | Why Do COVID Vaccines Matter for Trump's Second Term?
channel image
Thomas Renz
133 Subscribers
49 views
Published 20 hours ago

Most of my legal work has been on the vaccines. People have been asking me lately why I'm not reporting on recent foia requests pertaining to vaccine safety. Honestly, I reported on all of this, including concrete evidence, a year or longer ago and to say I'm frustrated is an understatement. While it's great to see more people standing up and speaking out on the dangers of these deadly vaccines and the unconstitutional mandates, I'm not going to lie that it's extremely frustrating when you've been publishing the research and evidence backing it all for years. Trump has been lied to on the vaccines and it's critical the truth gets to him. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #Vaccines #DeathJabs #DiedSuddenly #DOJ #Fauci #Lawfare #MAGA

www.TomRenz.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:  **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



Keywords
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket