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In The Beginning God created The Heavens, The Earth, And Energy Vampirism
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89 views • December 12, 2021
Video by "The Awake Mind" (Jayson) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioVLc3k2sv4
In the book, Far Journeys Bob Monroe describes something he calls loosh. What’s loosh? Something so valuable that off-world engineers AKA The Demiurge designed The Earth to harvest it.
Quote: “Someone somewhere or both in millions or uncountable requires, likes, needs values, collects, drinks, eats or uses as a drug a substance Ident loosh. Electricity, oil, oxygen, gold, wheat, water, land, old coins, uranium. This is a rare substance somewhere. And those who possess loosh find it vital for whatever it is used for. Faced with the question of supply and demand a universal law of somewhere. Someone decided to produce it artificially so to speak rather than search for it in its natural form. He decided to build a garden and grow Loosh. In its natural state Loosh was found to originate from a series of vibrational actions in the carbon-oxygen cycle and the residue was Loosh in varying states of purity. It occurs only during such action and secondarily during the reactive process. Prospectors from Somewhere ranged far and wide in search of Loosh sources and new discoveries were held with much enthusiasm and reward. So it was that someone and his garden changed all this.”
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
In the book, Far Journeys Bob Monroe describes something he calls loosh. What’s loosh? Something so valuable that off-world engineers AKA The Demiurge designed The Earth to harvest it.
Quote: “Someone somewhere or both in millions or uncountable requires, likes, needs values, collects, drinks, eats or uses as a drug a substance Ident loosh. Electricity, oil, oxygen, gold, wheat, water, land, old coins, uranium. This is a rare substance somewhere. And those who possess loosh find it vital for whatever it is used for. Faced with the question of supply and demand a universal law of somewhere. Someone decided to produce it artificially so to speak rather than search for it in its natural form. He decided to build a garden and grow Loosh. In its natural state Loosh was found to originate from a series of vibrational actions in the carbon-oxygen cycle and the residue was Loosh in varying states of purity. It occurs only during such action and secondarily during the reactive process. Prospectors from Somewhere ranged far and wide in search of Loosh sources and new discoveries were held with much enthusiasm and reward. So it was that someone and his garden changed all this.”
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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