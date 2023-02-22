Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Part 30 - Programs For Specific Diseases [1]

In our series we have now come to a stage where we look at treatment programs for specific diseases. In episode thirty we cover the following: pollen allergy (suggested treatment covers every allergy), sinus problems, Parkinsons (also including Alzheimer, MS, Autism - I.e. disease in our nervous system), Thyroid problems (both over and under active) and Leukemia (+ any other cancer)
