The One Way To Avoid a Drunk Driving Conviction (See Description)
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
156 followers
200 views • 1 day ago

There is one way to avoid getting a drunk driving conviction, if you ever were to get pulled over while drunk.  

It’s a  hard core old school method that most any unscrupulous lawyer will tell you about.  I heard about it 20 years ago and always thought who would ever have the guts to pull that off. 

You carry a bottle of whiskey, with only a couple shots left in it, and you keep it under your seat if ever needed.  

When you get pulled over, you immediately get out of the car, showing both hands so as not to be a threat to the cop, with the whiskey bottle in one hand… you then turn that bottle upside down, and chug chug chug.  

There’s only a couple shots in the bottle but no one knows that.  You then toss the empty bottle aside, and surrender without incident.   

It is now impossible to prove you were drunk when actually operating the car.  You got drunk after the fact.  

I’m amazed I finally got to see someone use this trick, and he does it flawlessly. 

drivingdrunkcurious
