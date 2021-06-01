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BREAKING: Whistleblowing Doctor Exposed Globalist Plan For UN Directed Depopulation / Great Reset Using Vaccines For Extermination
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311 views • June 01, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

BREAKING: Whistleblowing Doctor Exposed Globalist Plan For UN Directed Depopulation / Great Reset Using Vaccines For Extermination! A leading Medical Doctor while treating multiple heads of state learned of UN Plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines.

Source Link:
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a802f818295441e0eb99cb

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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