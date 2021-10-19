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Why Won't Patriot Leaders Stand Against The Great Reset?
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150 views • October 19, 2021
Alex Jones calls on patriots across the United States- and the world- to stand up, speak out, and warn others about the Great Reset plan in an attempt to derail the globalists' consolidate/control agenda.
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