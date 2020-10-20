'All These Idiots...Got It Wrong!' Trump Turns Hard On Fauci

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Speaking on a conference call yesterday, President Trump made what appears to be a final and irreversible break with the "lockdown" and "facemask" policies of Anthony Fauci and the rest of the Covid "experts" who have spent the past half year or so attacking civil liberties in the name of fighting a virus. Will this last-minute attack on Fauci and all the other "idiots who got it wrong" pay dividends as the campaign winds toward the finish? Plus today: Dallas Morning News runs pro-Great Barrington Declaration op-ed: is the tide finally turning?