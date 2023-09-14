Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Megyn Kelly: President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vax, etc
channel image
GalacticStorm
2125 Subscribers
Shop now
99 views
Published 13 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vaccines, and More


Megyn Kelly is joined by former President Donald Trump to talk about why he didn't fire Dr. Fauci, how Biden and DeSantis handled COVID, the success or failure of Operation Warp Speed and COVID vaccines, not getting enough credit for what did during the beginning of the pandemic, and more.


LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw


Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI


Keywords
president donald trumppandemicmegyn kelly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket