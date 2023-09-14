Megyn Kelly: President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vax, etc

Former President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vaccines, and More
Megyn Kelly is joined by former President Donald Trump to talk about why he didn't fire Dr. Fauci, how Biden and DeSantis handled COVID, the success or failure of Operation Warp Speed and COVID vaccines, not getting enough credit for what did during the beginning of the pandemic, and more.
