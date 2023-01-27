FREEDOM RALLY: TROWBRIDGE PARK - ANDY OSBORNE SPEECH (21/01/23)

Trowbridge Freedom Rally on Saturday 21st January 2023.My speech focused on stopping the silent killer: The 5G directional energy weapon. I spoke about the Swindon & Wiltshire Residents Association and how we monitored the 5G antennas in Swindon, the Ecocide being committed by the 5G LED street lights and challenging local authorities over these illegal installations.





