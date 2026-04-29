Episode 18 - Celeste Solum, an ex-FEMA whistleblower reports on ongoing globalist takeover

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Celeste Solum is an investigator, researcher, author and broadcaster. Her background includes photojournalism, medicine, government, and military.
Celeste was a FEMA employee during the 1990s where she witnessed many nefarious things and has made it her mission to read around 200 trade journals every week to keep the world up to date on the fast-moving technological advances and how they are used to control the population of the world.
Our conversation covers a wide array of topics including the coming Google global takeover, A.I. weather control, synthetic biology, photon reduction in food, hydrogels, energy weapons, transhumanism, tardigrade synbio and much, much more!
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