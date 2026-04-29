BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 18 - Celeste Solum, an ex-FEMA whistleblower reports on ongoing globalist takeover
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 2 days ago

Celeste Solum is an investigator, researcher, author and broadcaster. Her background includes photojournalism, medicine, government, and military.


Celeste was a FEMA employee during the 1990s where she witnessed many nefarious things and has made it her mission to read around 200 trade journals every week to keep the world up to date on the fast-moving technological advances and how they are used to control the population of the world.


Our conversation covers a wide array of topics including the coming Google global takeover, A.I. weather control, synthetic biology, photon reduction in food, hydrogels, energy weapons, transhumanism, tardigrade synbio and much, much more!


Follow Celeste Solum


Her website

https://celestialreport.com/

Become a subscriber for in depth articles and videos


YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@CelesteSolum


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum?e9s=src_v1_cmd


X

https://x.com/CelestialReport


Support Celeste by donation

https://celestialreport.com/one-time-donation/


Buy Celeste's books on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Celeste-Solum/author/B084ZLNDC8?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1777298786&sr=8-1&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Keywords
transhumanismenergy weaponssynthetic biologyhydrogelstardigrade synbiophoton reduction in foodweakening magnetic field
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Edison Reed
China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Wartime hero or authoritarian liability?

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Wartime hero or authoritarian liability?

Cassie B.
Wake Up, America: China Is Already Living in the Future — and We&#8217;re Stuck in the Past

Wake Up, America: China Is Already Living in the Future — and We’re Stuck in the Past

Mike Adams
Trump considers major troop withdrawal from Germany amid escalating feud with Chancellor Merz

Trump considers major troop withdrawal from Germany amid escalating feud with Chancellor Merz

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy