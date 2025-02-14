RFK JR & TULSI CONFIRMED! - The Truth That Most People Are Missing - The Psyop Continues As Planned!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the confirmation of RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary and Tusli Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

While many people are cheering and it's understandable at surface level, the reality is far deeper and darker than meets the eye. The agenda is being pushed forward via complacency due to major limited hangout psyops.

RFK Jr. who has recently met with Albert Bourla of Pfizer and Bill Gates has backed off many of his previous points regarding vaccines and big pharma. It's clear that the Israel First government under Trump is not going to wipe out one of Israel's biggest cash cows. Pharma.

Big Pharma doesn't seem worried and the people they lobbied voted in favor of RFK Jr. Are we just going to ignore this?

It's likely we will see major pharma corporations collapse and be consolidated inside an even larger monopoly of only a couple companies by the end of Trump's 4 years. If RFK Jr. was actually bringing down pharma, he'd be dead and he never would have made it past the confirmation hearings.

The ultimate goal is to make the state the total monopoly on medicine, banking, food and more. That's the technocratic dream that Elon Musk is pushing forward with AI dependence, Guaranteed Basic Income, Digital IDs and carbon taxes.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard becoming the new Director of National Intelligence is laughable. She's a nice woman and like RFK, we agree with much of what she says, but she's a CFR member who wants guns taken away and supports abortion. She is also up against the largest most nefarious human entity worldwide, the intelligence agencies. There is exactly zero percent chance she can take them down.

Also, with the Israel First cabinet, considering Mossad basically runs the CIA, it's never going to happen from within the government.

All the while, the woman involved in releasing the JFK files and the Epstein "list" is a hardcore supporter of Israel and considering Israel was involved in the assassination and that Israel literally employed Epstein as a blackmail agent, good luck my friends. More hopium that I hate to shatter but MUST for the sake of the truth.

As food rations begin in some places and more plandemic fear mongering is pushed forward and people are sitting on their hands waiting for technocrat Elon Musk and Donald Trump to save them, time is running out to prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





