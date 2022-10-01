254) O pretenso teste à inteligência da humanidade

Hino nº2 de La Quinta Columna que introduz em poucos minutos, os factos que serão usados para a população se revoltar contra os seus governos, para que seja apresentada uma alternativa globalista e transhumanista da AGENDA 2030.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Outubro 01, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 398 – (PARTE 1): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-398-parte-1/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGALMovimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
