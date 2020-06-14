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Thomas Sowell - "Misunderstanding"
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11 views • June 14, 2020
"The reason so many people misunderstand so many issues is not that these issues are so complex, but that people do not want a factual or analytical explanation that leaves them emotionally unsatisfied. They want villains to hate and heroes to cheer - and they don't want explanations that do not give them that."
- Dr. Thomas Sowell
(“Dismantling America and Other Controversial Essays," p.398, 2011)
#ThomasSowell #FACTS #Emotions
#MisUnderstand #VillainsAndHeroes
- Dr. Thomas Sowell
(“Dismantling America and Other Controversial Essays," p.398, 2011)
#ThomasSowell #FACTS #Emotions
#MisUnderstand #VillainsAndHeroes
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