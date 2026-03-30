The Collapse of the Global Order and the Hydrocarbon Era, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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The system that powered decades of global stability is unraveling. Cheap energy, secure trade routes, and predictable markets are no longer guaranteed. As the hydrocarbon era destabilizes, nations are forced to rethink alliances and survival strategies. What we’re witnessing isn’t a phase—it’s the slow collapse of a world order we once took for granted.
#GlobalOrder #EnergyCrisis #Geopolitics #SystemCollapse #OilEconomy #WorldShift
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