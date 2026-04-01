👹✡️ Netanyahu reveals Israel’s true goals

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🗣 The Israeli leadership is working towards turning Israel into a “super nation in the region and globally,” Netanyahu openly declared in a public address.
➡️ He also praised the Israeli military for helping in this pursuit, as Israel attempts to seize more land in Lebanon.
➡️ Looks like the real objective of the ensuing carnage in the Middle East finally comes to light.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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