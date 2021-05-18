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Holocaust survivor speaks out | EXCLUSIVE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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52 views • May 18, 2021
Newsmax TV
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Holocaust survivor Halina Birenbaum on the uncertainty surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, living through WWII in Warsaw, Poland and more - via 'John Bachman Now' on Newsmax.

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