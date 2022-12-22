Create New Account
EPOCH TV | WEF Begins Preparations for Next Pandemic
Published Yesterday |
A “Next Pandemic” themed meeting has been announced by the World Economic Forum for DAVOS 2023, with key elements allegedly around combating racial disparities. Alongside this, the concept of “healthcare” is being changed to include concepts that most people would not associate with normal healthcare.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently signed the “Respect for Marriage” Act into law, which will force churches with a nonprofit status to host LGBT weddings if requested. We speak with Pastor Brian Gibson about the implications this will have for churches and for religious liberty.

healthcarepandemicdavoswefjosh philippcross roads

