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WHAT THE 'CONVID' PSYOP & 'LOCKDOWNS' MEANS = ... .. [.] 'THE TRUTH' IN 2 MINUTES WITH BOB MORAN
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234 views • April 29, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
THE 'COVID' PSYOP + LOCK-DOWNS = DEMOCIDE & MASS-MURDER
THE TRUTH IN JUST OVER 2 MINUTES with Bob Moran
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVao2jEelqm1/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(clip source) Scum Media via Vaxxtermination @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/donnakoscicagmailcom/
================
* Ethel D. Hume, Bechamp or Pasteur? (pdf) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec46vqapimsdmnztpsxrfofl6gi5pcmvmiqcptumcno5u6l5jhizo?filename=Ethel%20D.%20Hume%20-%20Bechamp%20or%20Pasteur__%20A%20Lost%20Chapter%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Biology-CreateSpace%20Independent%20Publishing%20Platform%20%282011%29.pdf
================
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
'VIRUS CON-SPIRACY' (TOTAL CON-OLGY)
COnVID INJECTION EUGENICS as BABYLON PLUNDERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDEL3JiZk0vT/ (Burn It Down!)
Sudden DEATH? CANCER? HEART ATTACK?... in CHILDREN?
Just the NEW NORMAL ???? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0n0tQii8ELJj/
CHILDREN are 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING
#COnV-ID INJECT COVERUP https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnyVN19aCZXA/
================
SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL,
DISGUISED By TIME... HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(Alan Watt / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
BLOOD OF ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION !
[Heathered Pearls Version #01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbQFNDO0Wojd//
(MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS) Targeted Control of the Nervous System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/
CoNviD GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
AU (More) EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
PFIZER COnVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' (LaQuinta / Dr.Campra)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECTS
I.D. of MICRO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
================
VIRAL BLIZZARD (PLAYIN' the SHEEPS for KEEPS..!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYrTSdqVTwtR/
"TRUST ULTRA" / "TRUST NAOMI"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6NbxPr7TZF6/
ORDO AB CHAO; 4 HORSEMEN OF GREAT LUCIFERIAN RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFfBY1wEzY0l/
GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
(JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
(GREAT RESET) a (PSEUDO) SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
(Patrick Wood) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UzVGBeWZzW6/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
THE 'COVID' PSYOP + LOCK-DOWNS = DEMOCIDE & MASS-MURDER
THE TRUTH IN JUST OVER 2 MINUTES with Bob Moran
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVao2jEelqm1/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(clip source) Scum Media via Vaxxtermination @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/donnakoscicagmailcom/
================
* Ethel D. Hume, Bechamp or Pasteur? (pdf) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec46vqapimsdmnztpsxrfofl6gi5pcmvmiqcptumcno5u6l5jhizo?filename=Ethel%20D.%20Hume%20-%20Bechamp%20or%20Pasteur__%20A%20Lost%20Chapter%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Biology-CreateSpace%20Independent%20Publishing%20Platform%20%282011%29.pdf
================
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
'VIRUS CON-SPIRACY' (TOTAL CON-OLGY)
COnVID INJECTION EUGENICS as BABYLON PLUNDERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDEL3JiZk0vT/ (Burn It Down!)
Sudden DEATH? CANCER? HEART ATTACK?... in CHILDREN?
Just the NEW NORMAL ???? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0n0tQii8ELJj/
CHILDREN are 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING
#COnV-ID INJECT COVERUP https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnyVN19aCZXA/
================
SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL,
DISGUISED By TIME... HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(Alan Watt / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
BLOOD OF ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION !
[Heathered Pearls Version #01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbQFNDO0Wojd//
(MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS) Targeted Control of the Nervous System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/
CoNviD GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
AU (More) EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
PFIZER COnVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' (LaQuinta / Dr.Campra)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECTS
I.D. of MICRO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
================
VIRAL BLIZZARD (PLAYIN' the SHEEPS for KEEPS..!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYrTSdqVTwtR/
"TRUST ULTRA" / "TRUST NAOMI"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6NbxPr7TZF6/
ORDO AB CHAO; 4 HORSEMEN OF GREAT LUCIFERIAN RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFfBY1wEzY0l/
GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
(JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
(GREAT RESET) a (PSEUDO) SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
(Patrick Wood) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UzVGBeWZzW6/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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