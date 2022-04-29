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WHAT THE 'CONVID' PSYOP & 'LOCKDOWNS' MEANS = ... .. [.] 'THE TRUTH' IN 2 MINUTES WITH BOB MORAN
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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234 views • April 29, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
THE 'COVID' PSYOP + LOCK-DOWNS = DEMOCIDE & MASS-MURDER
THE TRUTH IN JUST OVER 2 MINUTES with Bob Moran
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVao2jEelqm1/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(clip source) Scum Media via Vaxxtermination @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/donnakoscicagmailcom/
================
* Ethel D. Hume, Bechamp or Pasteur? (pdf) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec46vqapimsdmnztpsxrfofl6gi5pcmvmiqcptumcno5u6l5jhizo?filename=Ethel%20D.%20Hume%20-%20Bechamp%20or%20Pasteur__%20A%20Lost%20Chapter%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Biology-CreateSpace%20Independent%20Publishing%20Platform%20%282011%29.pdf
================
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/

'VIRUS CON-SPIRACY' (TOTAL CON-OLGY)
COnVID INJECTION EUGENICS as BABYLON PLUNDERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDEL3JiZk0vT/ (Burn It Down!)

Sudden DEATH? CANCER? HEART ATTACK?... in CHILDREN?
Just the NEW NORMAL ???? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0n0tQii8ELJj/

CHILDREN are 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING
#COnV-ID INJECT COVERUP https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnyVN19aCZXA/
================
SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL,
DISGUISED By TIME... HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(Alan Watt / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

BLOOD OF ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION !
[Heathered Pearls Version #01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbQFNDO0Wojd//

(MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS) Targeted Control of the Nervous System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/

CoNviD GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

AU (More) EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/

PFIZER COnVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/

Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/

GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' (LaQuinta / Dr.Campra)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/

ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/

Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECTS
I.D. of MICRO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/

GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/

GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/

IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/

CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/

GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
================
VIRAL BLIZZARD (PLAYIN' the SHEEPS for KEEPS..!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYrTSdqVTwtR/

"TRUST ULTRA" / "TRUST NAOMI"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6NbxPr7TZF6/

ORDO AB CHAO; 4 HORSEMEN OF GREAT LUCIFERIAN RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFfBY1wEzY0l/

GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/

(JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/

THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/

(GREAT RESET) a (PSEUDO) SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
(Patrick Wood) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UzVGBeWZzW6/

(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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