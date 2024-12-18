Syria: Armed gangs looting Shia and Alawite property since the fall of the Assad government

Armed gangs looting Shia and Alawite property in Syria since the fall of the Assad government.

Al-Akhbar has found evidence of armed Sunni gangs targeting Shia and Alawite property in Syria.

It's unclear if they are simply taking advantage of the chaos caused by the fall of the government or if this is more deliberate sectarian violence. What is clear is that the new Al-Qaeda led regime has done nothing to safeguard the rights of Syria's Shia and Christian populations.