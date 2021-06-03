For Primary Care - especially with chronic issues - the cutting edge suggests an INTEGRATED approach-Mark Testa - DC MHA - Exec VP – Regenexx

A chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) pain disorder is the underlying diagnosis for 70% to 80% of those living with chronic pain. Among the top 12 causes of disability in the United States, musculoskeletal disorders cause more than one-third of years lived with disability and are among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Chronic low back pain, neck pain, hip and knee osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia are the most common types of chronic musculoskeletal pain. It is also a top driver of the cost typically in the top three for most employers.



Because no individual therapy has a consistent benefit, an Integrated MSK model can expand treatment modalities. With primary care at the center of this model, care and cost can be efficiently managed to maximize patient outcomes, reduce waste and inappropriate treatment.



Mark Testa, DC, MHA spent most of his 30-year career working in this model with primary care, pain management, occupational medicine, orthopedic surgery, and hospital systems. He has seen the effectiveness of integrative care and how a team approach benefits all stakeholders.