© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Primary Care - especially with chronic issues - the cutting edge suggests an INTEGRATED approach-Mark Testa - DC MHA - Exec VP – Regenexx
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • June 03, 2021
A chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) pain disorder is the underlying diagnosis for 70% to 80% of those living with chronic pain. Among the top 12 causes of disability in the United States, musculoskeletal disorders cause more than one-third of years lived with disability and are among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Chronic low back pain, neck pain, hip and knee osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia are the most common types of chronic musculoskeletal pain. It is also a top driver of the cost typically in the top three for most employers.
Because no individual therapy has a consistent benefit, an Integrated MSK model can expand treatment modalities. With primary care at the center of this model, care and cost can be efficiently managed to maximize patient outcomes, reduce waste and inappropriate treatment.
Mark Testa, DC, MHA spent most of his 30-year career working in this model with primary care, pain management, occupational medicine, orthopedic surgery, and hospital systems. He has seen the effectiveness of integrative care and how a team approach benefits all stakeholders.
Because no individual therapy has a consistent benefit, an Integrated MSK model can expand treatment modalities. With primary care at the center of this model, care and cost can be efficiently managed to maximize patient outcomes, reduce waste and inappropriate treatment.
Mark Testa, DC, MHA spent most of his 30-year career working in this model with primary care, pain management, occupational medicine, orthopedic surgery, and hospital systems. He has seen the effectiveness of integrative care and how a team approach benefits all stakeholders.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.