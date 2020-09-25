© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/23/2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • September 25, 2020
From Plato's Republic to Our Republic, How it Relates to
We're in a modern day 'Plato's Republic'; Update on Our Fight for America, left off NYT best seller list, despite outselling books on the list; How Savage and others are being censored on Twitter; Why is NPR and other organizations being funded/been shut down? We need tougher laws to contain BLM and Antifa; We are a socialist nation now; How vaccines are developed and the dangers of new vaccines; Savage talks his appointment to the Presidio Trust by President Trump; Why this election matters; Who really have authority in this country
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
We're in a modern day 'Plato's Republic'; Update on Our Fight for America, left off NYT best seller list, despite outselling books on the list; How Savage and others are being censored on Twitter; Why is NPR and other organizations being funded/been shut down? We need tougher laws to contain BLM and Antifa; We are a socialist nation now; How vaccines are developed and the dangers of new vaccines; Savage talks his appointment to the Presidio Trust by President Trump; Why this election matters; Who really have authority in this country
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.