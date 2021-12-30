© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCR #9 - Pro Life Evangelicals For Biden????? Slippery Slope!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 30, 2021
Several "Pro Life" evangelical "leaders" have come out with an OP-ed as to why voting Joe Biden is the best biblically.... let's refute it with some common sense and a little scripture!!
Originally Aired On: Oct. 19th 2020.
Originally Aired On: Oct. 19th 2020.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.