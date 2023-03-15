EMF Harmonizer Pendant Necklace | Conners Clinic - Alternative Cancer Coaching

The EMF Harmonizer Pendant Necklace supports your health and well-being as you are exposed to the pervasive electromagnetic radiation in today’s world. While driving, shopping, or traveling, in your home, office, or school, you will meet with EMF's emitted by many sources – from your cell phone and wireless devices, from WiFi routers, from cell phone towers, and from countless other sources. The Harmonizer Pendant EMF shield necklace will support your body against the negative health effects of all these EMF’s. It offers EMF radiation protection from all forms of EMF's that you encounter everywhere you go.





On the back of this anti-EMF pendant are embedded four energy elements with these added features:





- Blue element for additional energetic support to defend the body against the EMF radiation

- Green element to enhance energetic grounding to the earth's energy

- Brown element for augmenting negative ions that support a balanced energy state

- Red element for providing far infrared rays to support healthy physiological functioning





These energy elements on the EMF shield pendant together offer an extra level of protection to support your health against the negative effects of EMF radiation exposure.





