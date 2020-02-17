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Klobuchar’s Clueless “Aleppo” Moment
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6 views • February 17, 2020
One of the most cringeworthy moments of 2020 so far, Klobuchar tries and fails miserably to bluff her way through a question about Mexico’s President. She has no idea who he is but she thinks Mexico is of paramount importance & we should get rid of English in the US
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