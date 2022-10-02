COUPLE KILLED BY VAXX INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST & STROKE

A 10-year-old boy has tragically been orphaned after his parents died
weeks apart. Jill Skivington, 46, has sadly died after suffering a heart
attack and a catastrophic stroke. Her death comes four weeks after her
partner of 15 years Gary Armstrong, 49, passed away following a cardiac
arrest. The couple, from Wallsend, leave behind their autistic son Alfie
as well as Jill's daughters Katy, 21, and Ellie, 22, who thought of
Gary as their father.
Source:
https://t.me/died_suddenly/440
mirror .co .uk/news/uk-news/boy-10-orphaned-after-mum-27005905
