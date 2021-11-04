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Ματθαίος Τσούγκας εφ' όλης της ύλης.. (ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ...! )
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106 views • November 04, 2021
Terry Hatziieremias! "Σήμερα έχω τον εκπρόσωπο από Εθνικό Κόμμα Έλληνες, τον κύριο Ματθαίο Τσούγκα. Το επεισόδιο είναι δυναμίτης και ο κύριος Τσούγκας μιλάει εφ'όλης της ύλης για τα προβλήματα που θα αντιμετωπίσει η χώρα αν ο λαός κάνει του κεφαλιού του στις κάλπες. Επίσης μιλάμε για τις επίσημες θέσεις του κόμματος στα σοβαρότερα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει η Ελλάδα καθώς επίσης και στο πρόβλημα της νοθείας που ετοιμάζει η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη.
Podcast Eleftheros #18 - Ματθαίος Τσούγκας (Εθνικό Κόμμα Έλληνες)
Ακολούθησε τον κύριο Τσούγκα στο Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/people/%CE%9...
Κάνε εγγραφή στο Εθνικό Κόμμα Έλληνες:https://www.ellhnes.net "
#ELLHNES #terry_hatziieremias #eleftheros
Podcast Eleftheros #18 - Ματθαίος Τσούγκας (Εθνικό Κόμμα Έλληνες)
Ακολούθησε τον κύριο Τσούγκα στο Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/people/%CE%9...
Κάνε εγγραφή στο Εθνικό Κόμμα Έλληνες:https://www.ellhnes.net "
#ELLHNES #terry_hatziieremias #eleftheros
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