10.13.22 Public AWAKENING forces accountability! AMAZING Delta, TULSI info, Kanye, Grant, Hold on ti

LT of And We Know





October 13, 2022





Well, give it a few days and Wala… the anons work together to find out more about Tulsi and her exposure of the DEMS. Why? Grant Stinchfield shares his Q thoughts, many leaders and doctors are fighting back against the Deep State and so much more. Let’s Go!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ntu3g-10.13.22-public-awakening-forces-accountability-amazing-delta-tulsi-info-ka.html



