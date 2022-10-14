Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10.13.22 Public AWAKENING forces accountability! AMAZING Delta, TULSI info, Kanye, Grant, Hold on ti
41 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


October 13, 2022


Well, give it a few days and Wala… the anons work together to find out more about Tulsi and her exposure of the DEMS. Why? Grant Stinchfield shares his Q thoughts, many leaders and doctors are fighting back against the Deep State and so much more. Let’s Go!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ntu3g-10.13.22-public-awakening-forces-accountability-amazing-delta-tulsi-info-ka.html


Keywords
current eventsawakeningpoliticsdeep statechristiandemsqgrant stinchfieldleadersdoctorstulsiaccountabilitykanyeq dropsfighting backgrantanonsdeltaltand we knowexposing evilpower implosion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket