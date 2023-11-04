Quo Vadis





Nov 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 2, 2023





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart,





MY BLESSING IS CONSTANTLY KEPT IN YOU.





I CALL YOU TO CONSECRATE YOURSELVES TO THE HOLY SPIRIT AND TO REMAIN IN A STATE OF GRACE SO THAT YOU DO NOT GRIEVE HIM.





Keep the Love of My Divine Son latent in you by being compassionate and merciful.





Dear children,





MY WORDS, GRATEFULLY WELCOMED, LIGHT THE WAY FOR THEM.





At this very moment, this Mother issues this urgent Call to all humanity, imploring them to be aware of how close it is to humanity in general.





They are being led like sheep to the slaughter and finding themselves in this moment of pain, fear can lead them to lose faith, which is what the enemy of the soul desires.





WHOEVER DOES NOT OPEN HIS EYES AND LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD IS THE FRUIT OF HUMAN STUBBORNNESS. . .





Suffering is written and humanity does not want to stop it, it continues to be one more participant on the great world stage of pain, betrayal and threats that have ended with more war.





Beloved children, pray, get ready, darkness remains in the minds of human creatures from where it moves to Earth itself.





Beloved children, pray, humanity is going to live in the midst of threats from terrorist groups that want to conquer the world.





Beloved children, pray, I call you to prayer with a "contrite and humbled heart", being aware that you are making reparation for what is happening at this moment; For this reason, prayer must be deepened and active, leading it to give itself as a witness to its brothers and sisters, sharing bread with the hungry and being a light on the path of so many in need.





LITTLE CHILDREN, BE PRAYERFUL SOULS IN EVERY ACT AND WORK OF THE DAY TO DAY, BE GREAT WORKERS IN THE GREAT VINEYARD OF MY DIVINE SON, in which there are no great creatures who stand out or great critics of their brothers and sisters, but only great heroes in the inner silence.





Earth is the land of uncertainty, where security will be unknown. More countries enter the scene of war, after a slight moment, the force of evil rushes with great impiety upon humanity.





In the midst of the rapidly spreading disease, My children do not lose faith, they remain sure of the Trinitarian Love for each of His human creatures.





My children are strong, firm and determined, they maintain the assurance of the blessing of being a true child of My Divine Son.





THE GREATEST PROTECTION FOR A NATION IS A PEOPLE who ARE PRAYERFUL, CONVERTED, AND CONVINCED OF THE OMNIPOTENT GREATNESS OF THE Most Holy TRINITY.





Pray, children, pray for your brothers and sisters who will suffer because of the great floods and earthquakes.





Pray, children, pray that the Flame of the Heart of My Divine Son will keep burning in you.





Pray, children, pray for your families, for the conversion of all and of humanity.





Pray, children, pray for strength so that you do not fall.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





Infinitely grateful to our Blessed Mother, I wish to share with you that today in particular, our Mother has appeared to me dressed in black, a color that she used before serious events for humanity.





She told me: "Beloved daughter, a great betrayal is brewing towards those who are involved in the present war. . ."





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, Third Order Augustinian, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





Many of the prophecies Luz de María has received have already been fulfilled, including the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, which was announced to her eight days in advance.





Father José María Fernandez Rojas has remained beside Luz de María as her confessor from the beginning of her locutions and visions, and two priests work with her permanently.





