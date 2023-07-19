Safety Wars Live 7-18-2023 OSHA's New Policy Record keeping

Don't miss this deep dive into OSHA's new Record Keeping Policy. If you work for a company with more than 100 employees and are in a targeted industry you will need to report exactly what accidents you had and many details of them. Tonight we describe the new OSHA Recordkeeping reporting that goes into effect on January 1, 2024. This requires companies of over 100 people or more to file an accident report with the agency, not just summary data.

For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected] WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.