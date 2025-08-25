RT News - August 25 2025 6AM GMT

August 25, 2025

Western leaders rush to celebrate Ukraine's independence day with a promise to send more cash and weapons to Zelensky. While Russia's top diplomat says it's Kiev sponsors, they're the ones, rejecting any peace proposal by Moscow and Washington. But as Brussels vows to keep the tap flowing to Ukraine, a former European central bank official warns the EU's economic power is evaporating. As Israeli forces increase attacks on Northern Gaza, we report on the massive displacement of area residents. Iran's Supreme leader vows to stand up to Washington, refusing to submit to US demands on Tehran's nuclear program.





