Nazis support Biden
‘Blood Tribe’ leader Christopher Pohlhaus in Florida says he supports President Joe Biden in 2024 over Donald Trump because Biden supports the war in Ukraine. ‘My vote is useless. I think Biden's better than Trump 'cause he sends rockets to Ukraine’.
