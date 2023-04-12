27-year-old Korean model found dead at home

Probably the vax poison injections.

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae-yul who starred in Netflix's Zombie Detective is found dead in her home aged 26 (27?)

Jung Chae-yul was a rising star in increasingly popular K-drama films and series

The actress had been set to star in the anticipated series Wedding Impossible

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae-yul has been found dead in her home at the age of 26.

The actress's death was announced by her management company earlier today, with details of her passing not yet released.

Jung gained notoriety for her role in Zombie Detective - which gained something of a cult following after streaming on Netflix - as well as I Have Not Done My Best, and the 2018 film Deep.

The agency said, "According to the wishes of the bereaved family, who are in greater sorrow than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly and privately." . She added, "We earnestly ask you to refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports in this regard."

Jung Chae-yul was scheduled to appear in the drama 'Wedding Impossible' based on the web novel. In particular, on the 10th, the day before her death, the photo shoot video was posted on Instagram along with the words “Let’s laugh”, so people around her responded that it was shocking.

The news of Jung Chae-yul's sudden death shocked the production team and cast of 'Wedding Impossible' and immediately stopped filming. The 'Wedding Impossible' side said, "I wish the deceased a rest in peace. The future schedule is being discussed internally,” he said.

Netizens are visiting Jeong Chae-yul's Instagram and leaving memorial messages such as "I wish the deceased's peace" and "RIP".

