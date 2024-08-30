❗️Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov arrived in Pentagon to beg for more Patriots to shoot down more F-16s.

Coincidence?

❗️ Zelensky dismissed the head of the Air Force Oleshchuk 😁🇺🇦

"Now is the time to draw conclusions. I have decided to replace the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am infinitely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, air defense crews. To all who are truly fighting for Ukraine - for the result"

❗️Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk was removed from his post by decree of Zelensky.

This happened right after the story of the loss of an F-16 along with its pilot, which was attributed to "friendly fire" from a MIM-104 Patriot air defense system.

Adding: Article about the downed F-16

https://tass.com/world/1835893










