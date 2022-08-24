The Shocking Truth About Animal Protein & mTOR

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This Video Highlights How too much animal protein can be a cancer promoter , I go into detail how a very interesting Biological Pathway was discovered , how a small group of people with a genetical mutation are immune to most modern human chronic diseases ! What to learn from them and how to implement it in our lives ! For individual health coaching and consultations e-mail :
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