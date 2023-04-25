Working 24 hours a day, the Repair Teams of the Russian Armed Forces are Ready for any Situation in the Zaporozhye direction

Working hours - 24 hours a day. The repair teams of the Russian Armed Forces are ready for any situation in the Zaporozhye direction, the equipment is being repaired faster than the standards, and there are no problems in supply, the commander of the repair unit of the RF Armed Forces told reporters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.