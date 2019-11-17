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Greece Police are pulling out of the hair of a demonstrator to arrest her
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55 views • November 17, 2019
Police officers pull hair from protester to arrest her. Many indescribable images of police violence.
Αστυνομικοί τραβούν από τα μαλλιά διαδηλώτρια για να την συλλάβουν.Πολλές οι απερίγραπτες εικόνες αστυνομικής βίας
Αστυνομικοί τραβούν από τα μαλλιά διαδηλώτρια για να την συλλάβουν.Πολλές οι απερίγραπτες εικόνες αστυνομικής βίας
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