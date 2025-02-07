Gold Surges as Stagflation Looms: Are You Prepared?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)
Join your host, Devlyn Steele, as we break down inflation spikes, job losses, and stagflation risks.
In this video, Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains how rising inflation and a weakening labor market signal a potential stagflation crisis.