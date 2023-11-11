SATANIC 9TH CIRCLE SACRIFICE EXPOSED!

CHILD SACRIFICE NEVER DISAPPEARED SINCE BIBLICAL TIMES! THIS DEMENTED PRACTICE JUST WENT UNDERGROUND. THE SATANIC MEGA RICH HAVE ALWAYS SACRIFICED CHILDREN AND SOMETIMES THEIR OWN TO APPEASE THEIR SATANIC GOD. NEAR THE VATICAN THIS DEMONIC RITUAL CONTINUES TO THIS DAY. NOW TH ELITE NO LONGER COVERS THIS SATANISM BECAUSE THEY KNOW THESE EVIL PEOPLE HAVE CONTROLLED THE ENTIRE WORLD NOW. THIS IS WHY EVERYTHING IC COLLAPSING IN THE WORLD. THEY'RE NOW READY TO USHER IN THEIR FALSE MESSIAH TO DESTROY THE ENTIRE WORLD...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.